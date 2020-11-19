GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.02. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,400.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in GSE Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in GSE Systems by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the period.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

