GSE Systems (NYSE:GVP) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSE:GVP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.02. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 30 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

GSE Systems (NYSE:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

