Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,000. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

