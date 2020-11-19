Hayden Royal LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 932,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,873,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

