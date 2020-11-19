HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.52

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.52 and last traded at $154.59, with a volume of 29009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,432 shares of company stock worth $30,595,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.