Head-To-Head Contrast: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) & Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyline Champion and Cavco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyline Champion 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavco Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cavco Industries has a consensus target price of $214.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Cavco Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Skyline Champion.

Profitability

This table compares Skyline Champion and Cavco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyline Champion 4.14% 11.90% 7.40% Cavco Industries 6.20% 10.48% 7.79%

Risk & Volatility

Skyline Champion has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cavco Industries has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Skyline Champion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Skyline Champion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyline Champion and Cavco Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyline Champion $1.37 billion 1.30 $58.16 million $1.15 27.34 Cavco Industries $1.06 billion 1.74 $75.07 million $8.10 24.86

Cavco Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skyline Champion. Cavco Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyline Champion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Skyline Champion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands. It also builds park model RVs; vacation cabins; and systems-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, such as single and multi-module ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two and three story homes and multi-family units primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Further, it provides conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail sales centers, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 39 retail centers in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, Texas. The company also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 42 states and Canada; and through planned community operators and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

