Head to Head Review: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -233.19% -55.08% -23.84% Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Parker Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.20 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Parker Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InPlay Oil and Parker Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Parker Drilling beats InPlay Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

