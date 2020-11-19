Head-To-Head Review: Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) & Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinera 3 3 6 1 2.38

Infinera has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than Interspeed.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infinera $1.30 billion 1.01 -$386.62 million ($0.83) -8.42

Interspeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinera.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interspeed N/A N/A N/A Infinera -22.76% -34.82% -8.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Infinera shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Interspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Infinera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Interspeed has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinera has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Interspeed

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms. It also offers Infinera XTM series packet-optical transport platform that enables high performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; mTera series universal transport platform; and XT series for long-haul and subsea applications. In addition, the company Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators; DRX series of routers; and 8600 series of SDN-ready Internet Protocol/MPLS routers. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

