Head to Head Survey: AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and Roper Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55% Roper Technologies 29.75% 14.20% 7.28%

Risk and Volatility

AMETEK has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AMETEK and Roper Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 3 10 0 2.77 Roper Technologies 2 2 5 0 2.33

AMETEK presently has a consensus price target of $109.27, suggesting a potential downside of 8.36%. Roper Technologies has a consensus price target of $420.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Roper Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than AMETEK.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMETEK and Roper Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.32 $861.30 million $4.19 28.46 Roper Technologies $5.37 billion 7.98 $1.77 billion $13.05 31.29

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AMETEK. AMETEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. AMETEK pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMETEK has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats AMETEK on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations. The company also provides cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software; visual effects and 3D content software; electronic marketplace; wireless sensor network and solutions; cloud-based software solutions; supply chain software; health care service and software; RFID card readers; data analytics and information; pharmacies software solutions; and toll system and products, transaction and violation processing services, and intelligent traffic systems. In addition, it offers precision rubber and polymer testing instruments, and data analysis software; ultrasound accessories; radiotherapy solutions; testing and analyzing plastics solutions; dispensers and metering pumps; control valves; precision weighing equipment; automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment; water meters; automated leak detection equipment; medical devices; products and services for water and gas utilities; and equipment and consumables. The company also provides temperature control and emergency shutoff valves; turbomachinery control hardware, software, and services; specialized pumps; low meter calibrators, and controllers; vibration monitoring systems and controls; analytical instrument; drilling power section; pressure and level sensors; and non-destructive testing equipment and solutions. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

