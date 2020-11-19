Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 447.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

