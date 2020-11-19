Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.