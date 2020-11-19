Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.40% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 80,706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 144.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,063,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

HCAC stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

