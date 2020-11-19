Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,151,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,558 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 833,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 337,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

HCCI opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

