Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.