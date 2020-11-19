Honeywell International Inc Acquires 17,100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honeywell International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 11th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 5,500 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41.

On Friday, October 30th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $444,938.42.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $201.11 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.