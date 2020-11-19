H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of H&R Block worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

