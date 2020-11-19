H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the October 15th total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.3 days.

HRUFF stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

