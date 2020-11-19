Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.14

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 21611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,747,000 after buying an additional 1,130,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,947 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,070,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $70,549,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

