Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,613,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.35% of Hubbell worth $768,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 651.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

