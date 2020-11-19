Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 81,642 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.