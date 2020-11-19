Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ITEPF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

