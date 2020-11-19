IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAA by 86.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,407 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in IAA by 62.8% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,000 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at about $126,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in IAA by 191.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,839,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,943 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 5,044.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,930 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

