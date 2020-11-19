IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.46

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.46 and last traded at C$7.27, with a volume of 11287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

IBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial set a C$9.25 target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.06 million and a PE ratio of 13.57.

About IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

