iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

iBio (NYSE:IBIO) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $3.10 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91. iBio has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $7.45.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

