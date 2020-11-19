iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 257,435 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $3,194,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,997,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,118 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 481.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.