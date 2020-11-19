Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 94.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $1,574,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

