Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.36% of Ingersoll Rand worth $795,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,683 shares of company stock worth $3,744,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

