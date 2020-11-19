Insider Buying: Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Director Acquires C$112,936.00 in Stock

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Director Luc Bachand purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.23 per share, with a total value of C$112,936.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,042.

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) stock opened at C$29.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.42 and a 12 month high of C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is 115.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

