Insider Selling: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) EVP Sells 1,211 Shares of Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CATC opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

