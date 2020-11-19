Insider Selling: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Director Sells $99,779.12 in Stock

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

