Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells $495,600.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.