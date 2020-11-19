Insider Selling: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells $180,120.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,538,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 67.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

