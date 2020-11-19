Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 2,257 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

