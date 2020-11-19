Insider Selling: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PETS stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PetMed Express by 28.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PETS. ValuEngine downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

