Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP Sells $90,847.44 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PRO opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.