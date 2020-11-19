International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Up 41.2% in October

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 596,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.38.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $410,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,687,125 shares of company stock valued at $72,679,915. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

