Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $290.11 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

