Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $855,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

