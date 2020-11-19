iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.98

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 183515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 91,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $952,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $391,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

