iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.85

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.85 and last traded at $157.80, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 1,118.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 1,271.8% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYK)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

