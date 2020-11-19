James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.93

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

