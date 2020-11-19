James L. Klein Sells 2,880 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $154.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

