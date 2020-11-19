Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.83

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 17622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Sunday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,585,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,837,000.

