Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 514 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

NYSE MTB opened at $121.89 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

