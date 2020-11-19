Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 610,881 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

BTI stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

