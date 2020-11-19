Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

