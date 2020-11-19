Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Huntsman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

