Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $46,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $131,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $128.98 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.