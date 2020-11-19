Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.47% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOAU. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GOAU opened at $20.25 on Thursday. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

