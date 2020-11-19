Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Trex by 111.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after buying an additional 207,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trex by 105.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

